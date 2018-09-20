Share:

MULTAN - In order to promote agriculture based industry the Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan (MNS-UAM) has introduced a new degree programme BSc Agro-Industrial Engineering Technology.

The course has been designed keeping in view the demand of over 10,000 medium and large industrial units. The industry has also played a key role in launching of the programme as they helped the varsity tailor the curriculum for this degree program in view of needs of the industry.

Maj-Gen (r) Akbar Saeed Awan, Chairman National Technology Council, Islamabad inaugurated the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that country's economy seriously need degree programmes like the one launched by the varsity today. He said that the vision of National Technology Council (NTC) is to transform Pakistan through technology by ensuring high quality technology education and developing technologists for benefit of the society.

He said that the NTC would continue its endeavours to ensure that technology graduates and professionals are equipped with right knowledge and skills. He pointed out that there was absence of industrial environment space both in engineering and technological domain for hands-on job internship and supervised industrial training, which leads to lower level of proficiency and professional potency. "I hope this innovative program will set benchmark for others," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, MNS-UAM Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali appreciated Dr Alamgir Akhtar Khan and his team for introducing a new industry oriented and future needed degree program in Pakistan.

Engr Dr Alamgir Akhtar Khan, Chairman Agricultural Engineering said that the scope of BSc Agro-Industrial Engineering Technology was very vast and it would prove a new flagship industry oriented program.

Syed Hassan Raza, CEO Nellum Seed Corporation appreciated this lofty and distinguished thought. He briefed that the Agro industry needs advanced techniques to meet the international standards in the global market. Therefore, this program would be helpful in producing technologist which will act as catalyst for exceeding the rate of country's export.

Different Industrialist also discussed respective issues and added valuable feedback with offer of full support from them in future as well.

NH&MP to ban overloaded oil tankers on highways

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) is going to ban the entry of oil and chemical tankers on national highways carrying load exceeding the permitted limit.

This was disclosed by the SSP NH&MP Ch Ghulam Jaffar while talking to a delegation of transporters and oil company officials here on Wednesday. He said that the ratio of accidents on national highways increased seriously due to overloaded tankers and many accidents turned into national tragedies.

He revealed that the concerned government departments had evolved a foolproof strategy to check increasing accidents of oil tankers and it would be implemented soon. He directed the oil tanker owners to improve condition of their vehicles before bringing them to the roads. He said that the Motorway police also conducted training courses for the drivers.

On the occasion, PSO Manager (Logistics) Raheel Ikram informed that new oil tankers would start operating in next 11 months in line with the direction of OGRA. He said that all old vehicles would be taken off road soon.

Manager Total PARCO Sohail Ahmad Khan and others said that the ratio of accidents went considerably down due to the efforts of Motorway police.