Share:

NEW DELHI - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani made an official visit to India on Wednesday where he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed trade as well as security issues with him, the Indian Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

"The two leaders reviewed and positively assessed the progress of the multi-faceted India-Afghanistan strategic partnership. They expressed satisfaction at the increase in bilateral trade that has crossed $1 billion mark. The two leaders also appreciated the successful conclusion of the India-Afghanistan trade and investment show in Mumbai from September 12-15, 2018 and expressed determination to strengthen connectivity, including through Chabahar Port and Air-Freight Corridor," the statement said.

The parties agreed to deepen the New Development Partnership in the fields of infrastructure, human resources development and other capacity-building projects in Afghanistan.

Ghani informed Modi of his government’s initiatives on peace and reconciliation as well as tackling terrorism and extremism threats.

"The Prime Minister reiterated India's support to an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace and reconciliation process that would enable Afghanistan to continue as a united, peaceful, inclusive and democratic nation and emerge as an economically vibrant country," the statement said.

The two leaders also agreed to boost cooperation and work more closely with their regional and international partners to reach prosperity, peace, stability and progress.

MPS WANT REVISION OF SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH US

Almost all lawmakers of Afghanistan's federal parliament spoke for a revision of the security agreement with the United States in light of Washington's failure to fulfill its obligations, Shabaz Naseri, the chairman of the defence and security commission of the National Assembly, told Sputnik.

"We signed a security agreement with the US [allowing the US military to stay in Afghanistan after 2014], but the US does not think about security, and does not comply with the agreement at all," Naseri said.

"Almost all the lawmakers agreed that its provisions need to be reviewed. The security in Afghanistan is what our people and neighboring countries are striving for," he said.

Naseri said a number of Afghan political leaders and elders decided to counter the US presence if security in the country is not ensured.

Naseri said the recent aggravation of situation in Afghanistan took place due to the interference of the United States in the internal affairs of the country, as well as to Washington's desire to benefit from the long-standing conflict.

"The situation in Afghanistan has not improved recently, but on the contrary, it is getting worse with every passing day ... This is because the United States intervened in the affairs of our country. Being there, they [the United States] are trying to benefit from this war, and their presence does not suit our neighboring countries," Naseri said.

Naseri noted with regret that the current government and the president of Afghanistan "cannot pursue an independent policy," and all high-level decisions "are taken for them by the United States, and this negatively affects the security situation."

Naseri told Sputnik that the decision of the Afghan authorities not to attend the Moscow meeting on the Afghan settlement has been imposed by the United States, Washington is not interested in resolving the conflict in the country.

"In my opinion, the representatives of the Afghan leadership refused to come because this decision has been imposed upon them 'from above' – from the United States. In turn, the United States clearly understands that if Russia and regional powers manage to reach a compromise at this meeting, the US project in Afghanistan will come to an end," Naseri said.

The lawmaker noted that if the United States wanted to put an end to the war in Afghanistan jointly with Russia, it could have been achieved. "But Washington does not need it, because they persuaded Kabul to diplomatically refrain from participation in this meeting," Naseri said.