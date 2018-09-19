Share:

Many Baloch are yet living life in the mountains. They had gone their in ancient era because of their livestock because at the past era these were the sources of income for the Baloch and their good growth would prove beneficial for them from any way.

After settling down in mountains, the remaining people had captured the land in cities and the other areas after which their entrance in their old places became impossible and yet it is for everything requires a legal procedure these days which they don’t have at all. Their conditions, in present time, in the mountains is harmful for they have no availability of good food to eat which causes multiple diseases for the poor residents. They can’t afford to have a good treatment as a result many lives have gone wasted far deep in mountains. Therefore, I request the government to arrange lands for the poor mountainous residents somewhere in a good and reliable location so that they must not feel neglected.

ALI JAN MAQSOOD,

Turbat, September 3.