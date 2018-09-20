Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will formally start debate on mini-budget presented by Minister for Finance Asad Umar on Monday.

The opposition leader, in his speech on ‘Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018’, will strongly criticise some of the measures taken by the PTI government in its mini-budget.

The opposition side will argue against the amendments made by the incumbent government in this budget.

The debate on the budget will continue for a week, as after it the mini-budget will be moved for passage in the house.

The second largest opposition party (PPP-P) is also set to criticise the new amendment proposed in this budget.

They have strongly expressed concerns over the government’s decision to increase natural gas prices.

The PTI government in its government slashed the development budget, mainly enhanced taxes on luxury cars and mobiles, targeted tax evaders and elite class.

The finance minister said that the government aimed to generate revenues worth Rs183 billion through additional measures and to save Rs305 billion by reducing the Public Development Programme (PSDP).

The opposition parties’ lawmakers, participating in debate on budget, will also target the government’s initiative about austerity measures and strength of the federal cabinet.

As the government had earlier claimed to make small size federal cabinet, criticising the large sized cabinet of previous governments.