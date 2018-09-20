Share:

Solar panel on drip irrigation to have subsidy

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Agriculture Department will install 1,000 solar panels to operate drip irrigation system at different farms within next 100 days. Spokesperson for the department said the solar panels will be installed on 80 percent subsidy. Punjab government, he said, was already providing 50 percent subsidy on tunnel technology installation for growing of vegetables. He said the Water Management section of Agriculture department will complete the task. Farmers can get application forms for improvement of water courses during office timing from offices of their regional Divisional Directors/Deputy Director/ Assistant Director Agriculture (Water Management). Application forms can be downloaded from official website of Water Management section (www.ofwm.agripunjab.gov.pk). Application forms will be submitted to office of their regional Deputy Director (Water Management). For getting more information, farmers may contact on 042-99204898 during office hour.

Spokesman said that program will not only save available water for agricultural purpose but also productivity of crop will be enhanced.

He said those farmers who have completed drip/sprinkler irrigation system in 2018-19 will be eligible to install solar panel.

12 Pakistani firms showcase products at Texworld

ISLAMABAD (APP): Twelve Pakistani textile companies showcased their products at the Texworld, the bi-annual International textile exhibition and received a positive response. The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque visited the Pakistan Pavilion at the exhibition; from 17-20th September and appreciated the representatives of the various companies for showcasing a wide range of quality textile and leather products, a press release from Pakistan embassy in Paris said. The Ambassador noted with satisfaction that the Pakistan’s exports to France were following an upward trajectory since the launch of economic diplomacy initiated by the Embassy in 2016. He said the total bilateral trade was US$1.58 billion in 2017 as compared to US$1.467 billion in 2016. He said the data for first months of 2018 reflected 8% increase in the bilateral trade, which he termed as a welcoming trend. The Texworld held twice every year is a popular trade fair exclusively for professionals from the textile and fashion industry.

It is a valuable and efficient gateway to the European market for international textile manufactures. Each year, a number of Pakistani textile companies participate in the exhibition with support of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

Traders back steps to revive economy, enhance tax base

PESHAWAR (APP): The leaders of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KPCCI), civil society and politicians here Wednesday welcomed Federal Government's amendments in the budget 2018-19 and termed a positive step forward to increase tax base and economic base of the country. Nasir Khan Musazai, Member National Assembly (MNA) welcomed Federal Government proposals regarding increasing taxes on luxury vehicles, cigarettes and expensive cell phones in the supplementary budget and termed it a major step forward to increase tax-base and revive economy of Pakistan. "Prime Minister Imran Khan is the last hope for people of Pakistan as he has all the abilities to take the country out of existing challenges,' he said. He said taxes were imposed on elite and upper class and maximum relief was provided to the common man in the supplementary budget. Fawad Ishaq, former President KPCCI also welcomed increase in federal excise duties on imports of luxury vehicles, cigarettes and expensive cell phones.

He said Pakistan was a developing country with huge debt burden and can't afford massive spending on luxury items like import of expensive vehicles and expensive cell phones.

The KPCCI leader said amendments in budget 2018-19 would help enhance tax collection that can be used for development of mega projects including dams and water reservoirs inevitable for agriculture, industrial and people. Fawad Ishaq said allowing non-filers to buy vehicles ad properties would help increase tax collection and expatriates Pakistanis would be largely benefited from it.

The KPCCI leader appreciated Prime Minister's austerity campaign including auction of an expensive vehicles of Prime Minister House.

Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem of Economics Department also welcomed proposals of increasing taxes on upper class that would help increase tax base and revival of economy of Pakistan.

He appreciated Federal Government for not imposing any extra burden on middle and lower segment of the society and all the extra taxes were being levied on the upper income class in the supplementary budget announced by Finance Minister in the parliament.

Dr Naeem said no country can attain new heights of progress and status of developed country unless its people pay taxes on regular basis.

He said those people who purchases expensive imported vehicles like 1800cc engine cars and cell phones should pay some amount as taxes for development of the country.

Retired Information Officer Misal Khan has also welcomed different amendments proposed in the supplementary budget and termed it positive.

He said the government has provided maximum relief to common man in the supplementary budget and no extra tax was imposed on them.

He said the past government has given sweeping relief to all kinds of people especially rich and avoid taxes on rich affected the country's tax base.

Khan lauded federal government's proposals to expand Insaf Sehat Card to Islamabad Capital Territory and former Fata to facilitate masses.

He said tribal people of erstwhile Fata had rendered great sacrifices for the country and extension of Insaf Sehat cards would help provide free treatment to them in major hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nazim Bhadar Khan also welcomed new proposals announced in the supplementary budget and termed it a major step forward to restore the dwindling economy of the country.

He said increase in taxes on cigarettes would help discourage smoking especially among youth and help them in treatment of fatal diseases.

Mobile phone imports reach $136m

ISLAMABAD(APP): Mobile phone imports in the country have cost $136.917 million to national exchequer in current fiscal year (July-August) 2018-19 as compared to $129.093 million during same period last year, registering a 6.06 per cent growth. Mobile phone imports in August 2018 which stood at $67.67million, registered an 11 percent growth as compared to $60.8257 million imports in August 2017. Last month's figure was lower by 2.27 per cent when compared to $69.24 million in July 2018. These figures were revealed in the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Overall telecom imports saw a decline of 6.49 percent during July-August 2018 when compared to same period of last year. Total imports were recorded at $215.73 million during this period when compared to $230.692 million in July-August 2017, registering a 7.06 per cent growth in August 2018. This figure stood at $111.544 million in August as compared to $104.187 million during July 2018. Other telecom apparatus imports witnessed a phenomenal decline.

of over 22 per cent in July-August 2018 as it stood at $78.81 million against $101.599 million during same period of last year.

When compared to July 2018, other telecom apparatus imports registered 25.56 per cent growth as it was $34.94 million compared to $43.87 million in August 2018.