KASUR - More than 3,000 policemen flanked by the personnel of other law enforcing departments will be deployed to guard processions and Majalis on Ashura days.

District Police Officer Muntazir Mehdi told the media that the police had finalised foolproof security arrangements to ensure peace on Ashura. According to him, a total of 29 processions and 21 Majalis-divided in three categories - will be organised across the district on Ashura. "An SP, six DSPs, 25 inspectors, 114 sub inspectors, 191 assistant sub inspectors, 221 head constables, 1518 constables, 43 lady constables, 240 Qaumi Razakars, 604 volunteers, and 150 Civil Defence personnel will perform duty to maintain peace on Ashura."

They will be assisted by the personnel of Elite Force, Muhafiz Force, Punjab Constabulary, and the police's clerical staff. Four to seven-layer security will be ensured for entry into a procession. People coming to the mourning processions will be frisked through metal detectors. "They will have to show their identity and pass through walkthrough gates to join processions or attend Majalis." The security level at processions' routes will also be checked through sniffer dogs and technical equipment. The police have installed 260 CCTV cameras at six sensitive declared areas to monitor the movement of suspects. A control room, established at DPO office, has been working round the clock since 1st Muharram.

"The audio and video recording of every procession and Majlis will be ensured." The Elite Force personnel will safeguard the processions from the front and the rear. The roads adjacent to the routes of processions will be blocked with barriers. The snipers will be deployed on rooftops along the routes. Besides, the processions will also be monitored through drone cameras.

The DPO said that there would be a ban on hate speeches, wall-chalking, loud speakers, arms display, and aerial firing. "The violators will be dealt with iron hands," he warned. He stated that the police personnel would be equipped with modern weapons, tear gas, and anti-riot equipment. "The special teams of Elite Force flanked by local police will patrol," he said, adding "The reserves will be on standby at Kasur District Police Lines to respond to any emergency." He appealed to the public to keep a close eye on the movement of suspects, and dial police helpline number 15 or 049-9250124 in case of any suspicious activity, abandoned bag, car, etc. so that any untoward incident could be avoided. "Religious scholars, Peace Committee members, traders, journalists, and common people are also bound to assist the police in protecting lives and belongings of the people," he pointed out. "With collective efforts, Muharram will pass peacefully like previous years," he added.

Later, the DPO visited the route of Zuljinnah in Chunian and inspected the security arrangements. He ordered the police officers concerned to tighten the security. "Negligence on the part of police officer will not be tolerated at all cost," he warned. He also directed the officers to ensure the implementation of the SOPs issued by the district administration.