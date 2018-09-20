Share:

JEDDAH - Prime Minster Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the Overseas Ministry would be revamped in such a way that it would genuinely serve the Pakistanis, investors and resolve their problems.

He was addressing a gathering of cross section of overseas community members here at King Palace.

At the outset of the informal gathering, the community members, ranging from Saudi Arabian based Pakistani businessmen, investors, doctors, teachers, educators, engineers, contractors and builders especially thanked the Prime Minister for giving the Overseas Pakistanis the opportunity for exchange of views.

The Prime Minister thanked the Pakistani community for reposing their confidence in his new government and underlined that the present government in Pakistan would work for the welfare of the masses in Pakistan and ensure respect for rule of law. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Overseas Pakistanis would have a big role in ‘New Pakistan’.

He said that Overseas Pakistanis had big potential and they would get all the citizenship benefits in a far-better way.

He said that there was no doubt that the overseas Pakistanis affection with the motherland naturally attracted them to invest back at home in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that his government had taken up the great challenge to raise the economy.

He said the government would invite all the construction companies in Pakistan and provide them with a One-window operation and facilitation for investment in the construction sector. He said that since coming to power, his fight had been against corrupt people and fighting corruption, and Qabza groups.

He revealed that in Islamabad, the government had started drive against encroachments, and till now had released property worth Rs 300 billion.

The Prime Minister was responding to the community fears they face back home in the form of Qabza groups.

He said that keeping in view Pakistan’s geo-strategic position, the country had huge potential to prosper and once the governance system improved and corruption was reined, the country would take off to new horizons of progress and prosperity.

Imran said the public response in the dam’s construction was great, and showed confidence that the dam would be made in five years.

He said that by opening up the Governor houses, the new government was trying to change the colonial mind-set of the people and promised that real welfare State would come to Pakistan.

JOINT MEDIA STRATEGY AGREED

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain met his Saudi counterpart Dr Awad al Awwad at the King Faisal Palace in Jeddah as both the leaders discussed matters relating to bilateral interest.

Fawad Chaudhry expressed gratitude to the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Shah Salman bin Abdulaziz and Saudi Arabian authorities for giving them a warm hospitality, a message received here from Jeddah on Wednesday said.

He said that the opening of Roza-e-Rasool and doors of the Khana Kaaba for Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation was an exceptional honour for Pakistan. Fawad Chaudhry said that both the countries enjoyed very strong and fraternal relations which were poised to grow with time.

He said that the Information Minister's visit to Pakistan was very important and had set direction for coordination between the two Ministries. Dr Awwad said that there was a huge potential for media cooperation between the two countries and both the countries needed to take advantage of that opportunity.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistani drama is very famous product of Pakistani television industry and Pakistan was ready to provide them to the Saudi TV channels for broadcasting it in local language after dubbing or subtitling.

The Saudi Arabian Minister showed interest in the idea and suggested to provide some drama serial to Saudi Arabian channels.

Fawad Chaudhry told the Saudi Arabian Minister that a media university was being planned in Islamabad which would provide state-of-the-art education in all sectors of media. He suggested that Saudi Arabia might like to become partner in the project and train its youth for the upcoming cinema industry in the Kingdom.

He said that joint film production could be another area where both the Ministries could jointly work. Both the leaders also agreed on a joint media strategy to combat extremism. Fawad Chaudhry said that the real war against the extremism had to be fought through media and we needed to have a joint media narrative against extremism.