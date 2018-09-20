Share:

MOSCOW - The Palestinian Ministry of Public Works and Housing has allocated a Kuwaiti grant worth $3 million to rehabilitate and develop infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, local media reported Wednesday citing Housing Minister Mufid Hasayneh. On behalf of the Palestinian president and prime minister, Hasayneh expressed gratitude to the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti Government and Kuwait Fund for Development for their support for the Palestinian people, according to the Maan news agency.