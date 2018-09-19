Share:

Rawalpindi-Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said the government has devised a comprehensive plan to collect tax revenue and spend it on public. He said the government is also committed to solve the public problems on priority basis by establishing Excise Service Centers in all the districts to facilitate the tax payers.

The minister expressed these views while talking to media after inaugurating Excise Service Center at Commercial Market here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Director E&T Rawalpindi Suhail Arshad, Director E&T Lahore Rizwan Akram Sherwani and other officers were also present.

Provincial minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said the people of Pakistan have expressed their trust and confidence in PTI by electing Imran Khan as Prime Minister of the country and the party would not disappoint the masses. “The tax revenue will be much higher when people show trust in the government,” he said. He said the government is taking all out steps to facilitate the masses.

He added that a number of Excise Service Centres would also be set up in cities across the country to facilitate the tax-payers. All the ESCs would be equipped with modern technology so that the tax collection system could be made transparent, the Minister added.