ISLAMABAD - In an impeccable joint maritime operation, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) captured approximately three tonnes of Hashish worth millions of dollars from a dhow in the North Arabian Sea.

According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy the intelligence based operation was conducted in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF).

The spokesperson further said that such operations will be useful to prevent the illegal activities in the Sea and added that Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency will play their effective role for the rule of law in Arabian Sea.

Seizing narcotics at sea is always a risky and complex proposition owing largely to enormous vastness of the seas that entails a challenging task of seamless monitoring.

Nonetheless, this maritime operation was a result of careful planning, ubiquitous surveillance and analysis of pattern-of-life of huge number of vessels in the area.

The seized narcotic/ drugs were handed over to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for further disposal.

This also assures the nation that PN and PMSA are ever ready, vigilant and responsive forces committed in preventing the use of our seas for any unlawful purpose and to ensure free flow of legitimate commerce.

Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency would continue to remain the dependable forces shouldering the national responsibility and obligation to establish a lawful order in the North Arabian Sea.