Rawalpindi-Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Saima Younis on Wednesday ordered police to provide security to the polio teams mobilising in four union councils of Taxila as the teams face threats and challenges to vaccinate children in the area, informed sources.

She also directed the managements of Holy Family Hospital, Colleges and Education Department to ensure attendance of their selected staff in the training sessions being held in connection with the anti-polio campaign. “Attending the training session is mandatory for the staff because they can only perform well in the field after learning from the sessions,” she said.

ADC (HQ) Saima Younis said this while chairing a meeting held at DC Office to review progress in polio eradication activities here on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Health Dr Khalid, District Health Officer Dr Uzma Hayyat, World Health Organization (WHO) Coordinator Dr Sarwat, Dr Sajjad and senior and junior officers of health and other departments also attended the meeting.

She said polio has become a national issue and can only be eradicated through joint efforts. She ordered the police bosses to improve security arrangements in one sensitive union council of Taxila and three UCs of city to guard the anti-polio teams. “We have to make Pakistan a polio free country,” ADC (HQ) said.

On the occasion, the officials of District health department briefed the ADC (HQ) about the progress made during anti polio campaign from August 29 to September 2. The ADC was briefed that the polio teams have administered polio drops to a total of 7326 children out of targeted 714277 children. CEO Health Dr Khalid said some 2836 families had refused to vaccinate their children with polio drops during the campaign; however, the management covered 2187 refusal cases. Similarly, the polio teams have covered 90597 cases out of 95524 non-attended cases during the campaign, he said.