Islamabad-The Pakistan-Romania Forum yesterday elected its new Chairman and Secretary General during its extra-ordinary meeting presided over the President PRF Zahid Maqbool. The members of the core committee of the PRF participated. The meeting mulled over holding various activities to promote bilateral relations between Pakistan and Romania. Syed Ahmed was elected the chairman while Dr Abrarul Hasnain was elected as the new secretary general of the Forum. It may be mentioned here that the seat of secretary general fell vacant after the sudden demise of Colonel Ihsan Piracha (retd), the founding secretary general of the PRF. The meeting also recognized services of late Ihsan Piracha for promotion of Pakistan, Romania relations and effectively running day to day affairs of the Forum.

The participants present on the occasion briefly talked about various aspects of Ihsan Piracha’s life and termed him an excellent human being who had contributed whole-heartedly to make the Forum a complete success. The PRF meeting decided to hold seminars and workshops on a regular basis in order to spread awareness about the importance of Pakistan, Romania relations. It was also decided to arrange meetings of the Romanian ambassador and other officials with leading business enterprises of the country in order to explore difference business avenues with ultimate purpose of promoting exchange of business delegations on both sides. The meeting also adopted a resolution congratulating member national assembly Kanwal Shahzad the member of PRF, on her appointment as Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms.