Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is custodian of indiscriminate accountability in the country.

While talking to the media, he said merit would also be implemented in the distribution of advertisement to the media houses.

Later, British Lord Nazir called on Punjab Governor and felicitated him on assuming charge for the second term.

Earlier, Chairman of the WAPDA Muzammil Hussain also called on the Governor at the Governor House and briefed him about the overall water situation and the projects in water and hydropower sectors implemented by WAPDA in Punjab.