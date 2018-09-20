PTI respects court’s decision: Fawad

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Wednesday in its reaction over the decision of Islamabad High Court that suspended sentences of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and two of his family members in Avenfield reference case said that the party respected decision of the court.

However, PTI quickly added that it understood that final destiny of the Sharif family was the Adiala Jail as the court has to hear the facts of the case.

PTI Information Secretary and Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said: “PTI respects courts completely and courts are independent in Pakistan.”

He said that it was binding on PTI to respect Wednesday’s court decision like the courts’ decisions of the past were accepted.

Describing the role of the National Accountability Bureau who had filed the corruption reference against Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar, Fawad Chaudhry said that NAB was an independent and autonomous institution. “NAB performs its duties at its own and government has no role in the performance of anti-corruption watchdog’s functions,” he added.

The information minister however added that the government and the masses wanted an action against people involved in corrupt practices. He said that the nation wanted its looted money back in the country and the PTI-led government would make sure the achievement of this basic target.

While criticising the Sharif family, he said, there was no confusion among masses when it came to role of Sharif family. “Sharif family still could not prove from where they got billions of rupees. He said that IHC decision was based on procedural basis and the law would take its course when the case would proceed further.

JAIL FINAL DESTINY OF SHARIFS: DURRANI

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani while talking to The Nation said that the final destiny of Sharif family was Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail in which PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law remained incarcerated since July 13. He said that the admitted facts of case were the same. “Neither Sharif family have told from where they got money to purchase upscale London properties nor they have so far proved the authenticity of the trust deed,” he added. He said that the court had yet to hear facts of the case and only sentences had been suspended on the grounds that the lower court’s judgement was weak.

