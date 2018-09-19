Share:

Rawalpindi-The public elected representatives of local bodies on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz during a special session held by Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) in a local hotel. Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Naseem and Deputy Mayor Arshad Chaudry chaired the meeting while it was attended by PML-N and PTI union council chairmen.

The women members of the RMC were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Sardar Naseem said that Kulsoom Nawaz struggled for the democracy and her efforts for the nation would be remembered forever. He said that she launched the campaign against a Military Dictator from Rawalpindi and that the workers always supported her. He said that the sad demise of Kulsoom Nawaz was a loss for the entire country, especially for PML-N.

He said that the party would not recover from this loss. He further said that the party was united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz. Azhar Satti recalled the memory when the party workers launched agitation against Musharraf led by Kulsoom Nawaz. He said that despite all odds, Kulsoom Nawaz worked hard for the release of her husband and sons.

He said that he was impressed by the leadership qualities of Kulsoom Nawaz and it was an honour for him to work with her. He said that she knew all the party workers of Rawalpindi by name and never forgot their love for Nawaz Sharif. Nadia Taimoor also paid tribute to the services of Kulsoom Nawaz for the party and the country and said that she was a role model for women. She said that there was a need to follow her teachings and to work harder for the party especially during a difficult time. She said that the workers would not forget her services. Later, the members offered fatiha for the departed soul and also offered fatiha for local PML-N leader Ahmed Khan Ahmed who died a few days ago.