LAHORE - Tens of thousands of police are deployed to guard mourning processions in big cities and small towns.

Thousands of traditional mourning processions are scheduled to appear in Punjab on Ashura (9th and 10th of Muharram). The police, early this week, mounted their one of the biggest security operations to maintain peace during the holy month.

According to officials, the paramilitary troops will also assist the local administration in day to day security operations. However, several units of Pakistan Army will remain on standby.

The provincial government is also taking extraordinary security measures to ensure foolproof security during Ashura. As part of the security strategy, mobile phone services will remain suspended on the route of the main mourning processions on Thursday and Friday. The government has also banned pillion riding in the localities from where the main processions will emerge on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

An official said the police would fully implement a comprehensive security plan with massive deployment of force and high-tech surveillance across the province on Thursday and Friday. The field police officers are directed to ensure best security arrangements for the mourners. During these security operations, the police would use CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates, and metal detectors, an official said.

A police spokesman said the police patrolling units including the Dolphins Force would remain on patrol on all leading roads in the sensitive and most sensitive areas. Also, police commandos in plainclothes would be deployed among the participants of the processions to closely monitor the security situation. Similarly, snipers will remain on guard on the top of high-rises on the route of the main processions.

Also, the police are directed to ensure video-recording of all main processions in addition to security monitoring through CCTV cameras. The police are also asked to step up operations against most-wanted criminals, dacoits, and anti-social elements.

Punjab Police Inspector General Muhammad Tahir has said that the police would remain on high-alert to ensure peaceful environment throughout the province on the eve of Ashura. The police chief ordered strict monitoring and checking of the routes of central processions on 9th and 10th of Muharram. Similarly, parking arrangements would be made for motorists at a minimum 100-feet distance away from Imambargahs. On Wednesday, the IGP visited Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions and discussed security related matters with the regional and district police officers. He directed the police to utilize all the available resources for security arrangements and step up search, combing, and intelligence-based operations in the sensitive areas. He also ordered the police to ensure strict implementation of loud-speaker act, and ban on walk chalking, and aerial firing.

RPO Faisalabad and Sargodha briefed IGP that the security plan would be implemented according to the SOP. The police will ensure four-layer security for the main processions in all cities and towns. The IGP also said that it is the prime responsibility of the police to ensure peaceful environment and provision of safety and security to the lives and properties of people.

Meanwhile, the Edhi Foundation said that at least 150 ambulances and more than 200 volunteers would assist the local administration during Ashura in Lahore. A spokesman for the charity said that the ambulances and volunteers would be deployed alongside the route of the main procession to provide first aid to mourners.

Cleanliness Campaign

The Lahore Waste Management Company has completed cleanliness arrangements.

Special cleanliness operation was started from 1st and nearly more than 110 Imambargah are washed.

During 9th and 10thMoharram all sanitary workers followed by officers will remain in field for providing special cleanliness services.

All procession routes are mechanically washed and swept, extra waste bins have been placed on all procession routes to ensure cleanliness followed by 4 mechanical washers which will be present in the field.

emergency Service

Edhi Foundation has finalized arrangements for Muharram processions and put its staffers and ambulances on high alert to cope with any emergency. Edhi Foundation spokesman said that 50 Edhi ambulances, 200 volunteers and para medical staff would remain alert at important majalis and processions being held across the city. They will provide first aid and ambulance to injured 'Azadars'. The volunteers and ambulances will also remain along with central procession which will be taken from Nisar Haveli, inside Mochi Gate and conclude at Kabala Gamay Shah. The spokesman further said that leaves of all volunteers have been cancelled.