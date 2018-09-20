Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court directed authorities to remove former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar from Chairmanship of the Board of Governors of University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday initiated hearing on a suo motu notice of the administrative crisis in UHS.

The Bench also directed the government to appoint new Chairman of UHS Lahore within three days. During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice observed that one meeting of the UHS Board of Governors should be held every two years but the last meeting took place in 2016.

The Chairman of the Board of Governors Ishaq Dar is an absconder in a corruption case and has fled from the country and the court has issued red warrants against him.

The Board was non-functional due to the absence of Chairman UHS, the Chief Justice further observed. Subsequently, while seeking reply from all respondents, the court adjourned further hearing to date in office.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan has taken suo motu notice on non-functional Board of Governors of UHS on September 18. As per media reports, the administrative crisis in UHS, Lahore, have reached their alarming levels on account of absence of its Chairman of the BoG.

Under UHS Act, all the financial and administrative decisions require approval from BoG of UHS, therefore, the situation of the University reportedly stands deteriorated as affairs of over 50,000 students are being badly suffering.

The Bench issued notice to Advocate General and Secretary Health, Government of Punjab.