ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Federal Investigation Agency to submit progress report on steps pertaining to 2,700 properties and assets owned by Pakistanis in UAE within 15 days.

The top court observed that if the money was transferred abroad illegally it will be left with no option except to exercise its jurisdiction under Article 184(3) for recovery of money.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan took up the case for hearing regarding foreign assets of Pakistanis held abroad without disclosing the same in the country.

During the hearing, Director General (DG) FIA Bashir Memon informed the court that the agency had detected 2,700 properties and assets and it was decided to issue notice to the owners for their affidavits. He stated that one month time was required for materialising the decision and submitting the same before the top court.

The chief justice, however, declined the one month time request and directed to make it possible in 15 days.

“My assessment is that assets stashed abroad owned by Pakistanis are worth Rs1,000 billion,” chief justice told DG FIA Memon. He asked the DG to submit the list of Pakistani owners whose assets were abroad so that they could be summoned.

During the hearing, the CJ told governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tariq Bajwa that the bench had hopes of extensive steps from him but no considerable solution had so far been received.

SBP Governor Bajwa responded that much of the work to evolve relating laws had been carried out after the top court’s cognizance.

“The problem we are facing is the jurisdiction of a country from which money is to be recovered. Whatever steps have been initiated are so far according to our law but we have to meet the requirements of foreign jurisdictions in order to progress further,” Bajwa stated.

“After top court’s cognizance the major initiative is that FIA can now send requests through MLA which will foster fruitful results. There is noticeable progress in legal position as compared to that of what it was six months back,” he further submitted.

Justice Ahsan remarked that this was just paperwork and nothing could be materialised so far.

SBP Governor Bajwa further informed the bench that they desired to initiate the proceedings from 550 persons, the owners of assets in UAE, as a pilot project under this court’s order.

He added that the top court’s order was necessary so that owners could not get relief from lower courts.

The chief justice observed that the owners of 550 properties and assets may be summoned. “If not all then those fall within the top 20 in the list could be summoned.”

The chief justice added that many a times he had asked for summoning those Pakistanis who owned assets abroad. “If you do not have jurisdiction, submit the lists we will ask them how their assets were transferred abroad,” he added.

He further observed that the top court could exercise its jurisdiction of 184(3) for recovery of money if illegally transferred abroad.

“If the assets are acquired through black money, the court is left with no option other than to exercise the jurisdiction of 184 (3),” he observed.

The chief justice asked Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan that he would not comment in open court but there was a restraint on some aspects in the recent agreement between Pakistan and UK.

Justice Ahsan asked AGP as to what was the progress on the issues of Hawala and Hundi.

The AGP responded that raids were conducted wherein several persons involved in Hawala and Hundi were arrested.

He further requested the court to grant one week time to submit as to what concrete steps were being taken by the government, including amendments in the law.

However, Justice Bandial asked as to what steps had been taken for curbing Hawala and Hundi in metropolitans like Karachi and Lahore.

To this, the AGP submitted that government was taking action in everywhere and raids were being conducted in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and other cities.

The bench was also informed regarding the Task Force on Recovery of Unlawfully Acquired Assets Abroad.

According to a report submitted in top court, the task force has proposed an assets recovery unit (ARU) under the same task force for swift and efficient recovery of unlawful assets.

The ARU shall be headed by special adviser to prime minister on accountability as its chairman. The other members of ARU shall be representatives of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), 2 to 3 experts of forensic accounting and another officer if so required by the unit on temporary or permanent basis.

According to the proposed terms of references (ToRs), the ARU shall gather existing cases, inquiries and investigations from relevant authorities. It shall through relevant department seek or pursue information required in such cases from government and other sources abroad. ARU may file any legal proceedings domestically or abroad through relevant government’s agency for repatriation of assets from abroad.

The top court adjourned the hearing for 15 days.