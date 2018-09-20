Share:

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended the death sentences awarded by military courts to three convicts. A three-member bench of apex court headed by Justice Azmat Saeed, issued a notice to the Interior Ministry in this regard. The three convicts named Tahir Ali, Habibul Rehman and Saifullah were accused of killing two army officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2009. The Peshawar High Court (PHC) had earlier rejected the convicts' appeals. The hearing of the case was postponed for an indefinite period of time.–INP