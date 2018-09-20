Share:

Rawalpindi thrash PTV in Quaid Trophy

ISLAMABAD – Rawalpindi thrashed PTV by 10 wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four-Day 2018-19, Round Three Pool-B match played here at Pindi Stadium on Wednesday. Rawalpindi, requiring 46 runs for victory, achieved the target in 13.1 overs without losing a single wicket. Sarmad Hameed scored 24 runs and Tayyab Riaz 16. Earlier, PTV resumed their second innings after follow-on at the overnight score of 215-6 in 82 overs and were bowled out for 320 in 111.5 overs. Taimoor hit 49 and tail-ender Aamir Jamal slammed crucial 46, which ensured Rawalpindi had to bat again. Syed Touseeq Shah, who made his first class debut against ZTBL in the last match, bowled brilliantly and bagged 4-103 and Saad Altaf 4-107. Rawalpindi scored 392 and 48 without loss while PTV could score 116 and 320.–Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi rout Lahore Whites in U19 match

ISLAMABAD – Rawalpindi Region hammered Lahore Region Whites by 128 runs in Inter-Region U-19 Three-Day Tournament 2018-19 round five match here at Marghazar Ground on Wednesday. Lahore Whites resumed their run-chase at overnight score of 15 without loss. Requiring another 286 runs for victory, they were bowled out for 172 in 53.3 overs. Hasan Dar made 28 and M Arsalan 25. Farhan Shafiq clinched 5-49, Mubasir Khan 3-28 and M Shawaiz 2-29. At Mirpur Stadium, Faisalabad Region outclassed AJK by 7 wickets. Faisalabad achieved the target losing 3 wickets in 8.3 overs. Saif Ali made unbeaten 24. Earlier, AJK resumed their second innings at overnight score of 147-5 and were all out for 184. Moin Pervez made 53 and Zohaib Bukhari 50. Suliman Shafqat captured 5-39 and Ali Mustafa 3-46.–Staff Reporter

Pakistan football team hands $10,000 to CJ

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan football team, which played the semifinals of the 2018 SAFF Cup in Dhaka against arch-rivals India, met with Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar here at Supreme Court building on Wednesday. Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) vice president Sardar Naveed Haider Khan was leading the national team. The Chief Justice lauded the team’s performance and thanked the team for the donation of $10,000 for Prime Minister/Chief Justice Dam Fund. The team handed over the cheque to the CJ. Talking to the players, the Chief Justice assured his all-out support to the PFF and youth and hoped that the national football team will win laurels for the country in international events. Sardar Naveed, who is also President of Punjab FA, said: “We are grateful to Chief Justice Saqib Nisar for inviting the team and giving us honour. The boys were very excited and spent around 45 minutes and having chit chat with the CJ, who promised to take initiatives for the youth of the country, which is very encouraging. We take lot of heart form his motivational and inspirational speech.”–Staff Reporter

Mehran Club win Unity Football Cup

ISLAMABAD – Mehran Club won the Unity Football Cup 2018 Championship, after beating Akbar Club 2-1 in the final played here at Jinnah Stadium. MNA Jamshed Thomas was the chief guest and gave away trophies and cash prizes to winners and runners-up. PSB Deputy DG Shahid Islam, Islamabad Football Association (IFA) President Saleem Ch, vice presidents Syed Tanveer Ahmed and M Zaman, chief organiser Life through Sports Pakistan Stephen John and others were also present on the occasion. Two teams fought well in the first half, but failed to score. The deadlock was finally broken in the 53rd minute of the second half, when Danyal gave Mehran Club 1-0 lead. Asad slammed an equaliser in the 70th minute while Samad Khan banged in a match-winning goal for Mehran Club in the dying moments of the final.–Staff Reporter