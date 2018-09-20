Share:

LAHORE - PML-N workers celebrated the release of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar on Wednesday.

After the announcement of the decision about suspension of the sentence to the PML-N leaders, the party workers took to the streets in jubilation.

On the call of the party leadership, they offered ‘Nawafal’ at the party offices.

A lively activity of the workers was witnessed at the commercial places in the city where Nawaz lovers exchanged greetings, distributed sweets and danced on drumbeats.

They were chanting the slogans “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif”.

Special gathering of party leaders and workers was held at PML-N Model Town Secretariat where a number of women also came to celebrate the release of their leaders.

Workers also visited the Jattiumra where their activity picked up momentum with the arrival of Sharifs.

At Lakshmi Chowk, huge quantity of sweet was distributed to the jubilant workers.

Apart from that, individuals also shared sweets and during that process most of them continued to shout slogans in favour of their leadership.

In the Walled City, the PML-N workers appeared much jubilant and excited but they maintained sanctity of the Muharram.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, along with other leaders distributed sweets at the PML-N office. Addressing the workers, Abbasi said it is time to thank the Almighty.

“The verdict has proved that Nawaz and his daughter committed no crime and they have been victimised politically. The Sharifs bravely faced such cases in the past and appeared victorious.”