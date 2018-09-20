Share:

GHALANAI - Five children of a family sustained injuries when a toy bomb exploded in Bowta area of Upper Mohmand Safi tehsil on Wednesday, officials told.

Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand Tariq Ullah said the toy bomb went off when children were playing with toy bomb . The injured were identified as Qasim Khan, 8, Amina, 10, Hamza, 5, Faiza, 2, and Masihullah, 13.

They said the injured were immediately shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where condition of two injured children was stated to be serious.