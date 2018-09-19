Share:

The Prime Minister Imran Khan officially launched “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami” campaign by planting a tree sapling in Haripur on Sunday.

According to a report approximately 1.5 million trees expected to be planted across the country under the daylong campaign. It is high time for every citizen to know the countless benefits of trees and come in ground to plant a tree to save Pakistan. Let’s play our role in saving future of our coming generations by planting trees in our country and planting more and more trees will save our planet, as well as protect us from other dangerous. Besides, trees protect rainwater, and reduce overflow of water after storms and throughout the country, campaigns for tree plantation need to be initiated to cope with the climate change and global warming.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat, September 3.