Share:

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha has started the process of issuing result cards, transcripts and degrees to the registered students of its four sub-campuses established under public private partnership, says the University's spokesperson.

Faisal Aziz further said that these campuses were situated in Lyallpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and MandiBahauddin. The meeting, upon payment of the university share, approved the issuance of official transcripts to the students after collecting an undertaking from them that the university would not be responsible for any unpaid dues or any kind of financial dealings, Aziz added.

Since the case of sub-campus Lahore was sub-judice before the Lahore High Court, the Syndicate decided to keep pending the matter of issuance of transcripts to its students till the decision of LHC.

According to the spokesperson, the four PPP campuses had paid the principal amounts and reconciled all the matters with the university administration while the sub-campus Lahore, instead of settling the outstanding dues, had approached the Lahore High Court.

After the decision, the university administration has directed the controller examination to gear up the process of issuing official transcripts to the students of the four sub-campuses.