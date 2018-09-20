Share:

WASHINGTON - The United States US wants to conclude an agreement with Iran that will take into account both, nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said in remarks at the Hudson Institute on Wednesday.

“It was a mistake not to include intercontinental ballistic missiles in the Iran nuclear deal,” Hook said referring the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Hook explained in his remarks that nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles go hand in hand.

“It is insufficient to have a deal with Iran on its nuclear program that does not include ICBMs,” Hook said. Hook claimed that exception for intercontinental ballistic missiles in the 2015 JCPOA agreement provided Iran opportunities to develop its missile program.

The JCPOA stipulates the gradual removal of the West’s sanctions against Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nature of its nuclear program. However, US President Donald Trump announced in May the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and the reinstating of a first round of sanctions in August.

The other parties to the JCPOA - Russia, China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Iran - reaffirmed their commitment to the agreement.

Tehran has right to develop missile program: Moscow

Moscow believes that the development of the Iranian missile program is Tehran’s sovereign right, and all the issues arising in this regard should be resolved without pressure, especially military, at the negotiating table, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

“We have always supported resolving any problems that arise in interstate relations and in the dialogue on acute issues through negotiations and through relevant agreements,” Ryabkov said.

“From this point of view, of course, the developments in the situation around Iran nuclear deal and other issues that our American colleagues put in the context of this deal and Iran’s behavior,’ attracts our close attention,” Ryabkov stressed.