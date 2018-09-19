Share:

LONDON-Victoria Beckham was never the ‘popular girl at school.’

The 44-year-old fashion designer may have shot into the limelight with her former band the Spice Girls back in the 90s before she turned her attention to designing clothes 10 years ago, but she has admitted she’s had to work hard to get where she is today because she never had any support from her teachers growing up. Speaking in an interview with Glamour magazine, she said: ‘’Embrace who you are. I’ve always said it since I was really young with the Spice Girls, it’s okay to be different and when people tell you no, you say, ‘actually, yes!’ You keep going and you believe in yourself. You can never dream too big. I was never the popular girl at school and I never found anything easy and I was told, ‘no’ constantly. ‘’If I can do it then anyone can do it, you’ve just got to work hard, and you’ve got to surround yourself with the right people. I’m still so excited - I love what I do.’’ And, looking back on her past, the brunette beauty wishes she hadn’t stressed so much about her dreams and, instead, absorbed the ‘’journey’’ more. She explained: ‘’I would just say: ‘Enjoy the journey.’ I have enjoyed the journey, I wake up everyday and pinch myself.

‘’I really have enjoyed the last ten years. I’ve learnt an enormous amount. I’m surrounding myself with the best professionals in the industry and I can learn. I would say just enjoy it and work hard and I’ve done that anyway.’’

As well as juggling her eponymous label, Victoria is also a mother to four children; Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven - whom she has with her husband David Beckham - and regularly feels ‘’guilty’’ as a working mum.

However, Victoria is adamant her ‘’kids and David will always come first’’ and, although she ‘’freaks out’’ at time, she is no different from other working women.