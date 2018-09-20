Share:

SADIQABAD: Four armed suspects trespassed on a house, manhandled the female family members and attempted to abduct one of them at Tibba Zahir Pir here the other day. Jewan Khatoon, resident of Tibba Zahir Pir, submitted an application to the court of Additional District and Sessions judge that she was at home along with her daughters-Naseem Bibi and Nadia Bibi-and daughter-in-law, Munir Bibi, when suspects including Ramazan, Abdus Sattar, Makhan and three others armed with batons and sticks barged into the house. "Not only did they manhandle us, but also attempted to abduct my daughter Nadia Bibi," she alleged, adding "Neighbours responded to our shouts for help and gathered at our house at which the suspects fled, threatening us with dire consequences."–Staff Reporter