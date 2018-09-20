Share:

LAHORE - A seminar on the environmental awareness was held to observe the World Ozone Day by the College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) Punjab University on Wednesday.

The seminar was held to sensitize the masses and the students on the green environment and harmful impacts of chlorofloro carbons (CFC and HCFC) on Ozone depletion. A tree plantation campaign was also launched at the CEES in line with the Prime Minister's Billion Tree plantation agenda. Principal CEES Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Masood Ali Khan, Water and Environment Forum, Advisor to CM Choudhary Muhammad Akram, senior analyst Salman Abid, Saleem Baryar from the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President FAPUASA and member syndicate PU Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, faculty members and a large number of students attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad said that the only way to overcome environment hazards was tree plantation, adding that trees rehabilitate environment and are a source of fresh air.

Later, Dr Sajid Rashid and students planted fruit trees at the college lawn.