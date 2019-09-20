Share:

Sambrial/Sialkot - Airport Security Force foiled an attempt to smuggle 25 kilograms of Ice drugs to UK at Sialkot International Airport Sambrial on Thursday.

According to SIAL sources, Tahir Naeem and his wife Ifra Hassan residents of Depalpur were trying to go UK through Dubai route on Emirates flight No EK620 with ice drugs. ASF officer on duty found their luggage suspicious during scanning and he opened their bags and found 25 kilo grams ice drugs worth approximately Rs40 million stitched in ladies clothes. ASF arrested accused and handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further proceeding.

A prisoner belonging to Sambrial in Sialkot Jail died in hospital due to sickness. Faqir Muhammad resident of Pir Kot – Sambrial was life imprisoner in Sialkot District Jail. He was suffering from severe ailment and Jail Police took him to DHQ Hospital Sialkot for treatment but he didn’t survive and passed away. Two labourers Razia Bibi(45) and Shamas (47) were injured seriously, while buffaloes were killed and eleven other buffaloes were injured seriously , as the roof of a cattle shed suddenly caved in during heavy rain in Hunterpura locality of Sialkot city here today. Reportedly , the injured were working there when the roopf of the cattle shed suddenly collapsed due to which the labourers were injured seriously. Two buffaloes were killed and eleven other buffaloes were also injured seriously.

The rescuers of Rescue 1122 Sialkot pulled out the injured labourers and buffaloes from the debris and shifted them to the local hospitals (meant for animals and human beings) in critical condition.

RAIN

Heavy rain today lashed out the entire Sialkot region here today. Rain began early in this morning , which remained continued the whole day intermittently. Rain inundated all the low-lying urban and rural areas in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here today.

WOMAN RAPED: Second woman was raped in Daska city and its surroundings here during the last two days.

Accused Nadeem forcibly raped his neighbour young girl Aqsa in Habibpura Daska city. Accused also made her porn movies and started blackmailing her. Police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.

Two days ago, two unknown armed accused forcibly raped a married woman Yasmeen infront of her son and brother near village Kotli Jandu-Motra , Daska tehsil here.

Reportedly, she was walking there, when two armed accused made her hostage at gunpoint and forcibly raped here. Accused fled away. Motra police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.

Meanwhile, a minor Christian girl Aiza Maseeh(8) foiled attempt of her rape by raising alarm in village Raliyokey-Motra , Daska tehsil here today.

Reportedly, she was playing in front of her house, when accused Bilal took her to his home, where he tried to rape her. She raised alarm and foiled bid of her rape, as some local people gathered there after listening her hue and cry. Accused fled away by threatening the people with dire consequences. Police have registered a case with no arrest, in this regard.