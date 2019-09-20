Share:

According to an audit report, as many as 46 flights were operated from the Islamabad Airport in 2016-17 with no passengers boarding the airplanes.

The report reveals that the national flag carrier suffered a loss of Rs180 million by operating 46 flights without passengers.

It said 36 flights on Hajj and Umrah routes were also operated without passengers. No official inquiry was made as to why the flights operated regardless, even as the administration knew that the flights were operating without passengers.

The report calls this issue a "negligent" act, and it remains to be seen if the government will take action against the state body for this discovery.