KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has taken notice of the reports showing that 641 dengue fever cases reported during the current month in Karachi, and ordered launching of mass awareness campaign for prevention of disease and timely treatment of patients.

He also directed the deputy commissioners and other concerned officials to initiate an effective programme for mitigation of dengue fever in the city.

The decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of commissioner Karachi Iftikhar shallwani on Thursday at his office to review the situation of fumigation. The meeting also reviewed the measures adopted for prevention and control of dengue fever, reported on almost daily basis from different parts of the city.

Programma Manager for Prevention and Control Programme for Denue in Sindh Dr. Mahmood Iqbal Memon, briefed the commissioner about the cases reported in the city. He told the meeting that 641 cases have been reported in all six districts of the city in current month. District Central, District South and District East where were most effective as 68, 65 and 59 cases were reported respectively in these districts.

The meeting decided that a comprehensive fumigation programme would be carried from Monday. All the deputy commissioners would monitor the fumigation programme to ensure all streets , residential areas and roads are properly sprayed .