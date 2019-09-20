Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Seven laborers got burn injuries when a flame appeared from a furnace during annual cleanliness of Hamza Sugar Mills (HSM) in Jetha Bhuta town of tehsil Khanpur, some 56 kms from here on Thursday. All seven patients were shifted to Tehsil Head Quarters (THQ) Hospital Khanpur in the HSM ambulance.Medical Officer THQ Hospital Khanpur MS Dr Agha Toheed said that HSM employees including Sohail, Tariq, Amin, Subtain, Iftkhar, Azhar and Amir Hussain were brought here with burn injuries. He said that the body of Sohail was 50 pc affected with flame burn injuries which was shifted to Burn Unit Multan.He said that all the remaining patients were discharged after proper medication but their treatment will continue till their complete recovery.According to some local laborers the administration of HSM did not adopt safety measures for their staff due to which two incidents have already been occurred resulting loss of human lives.