Rawalpindi - No let up in devastations caused by lethal dengue in the city as yet another woman died of the mosquito-borne disease in Benazir Bhutto Hospital bringing the death tally in the hospital to 3 in last 24 hours, informed sources on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Mashal Bibi was resident of Mianwali, they said.

She was diagnosed with dengue some four days back and was admitted in the hospital, sources said. Earlier, two patients namely Muhammad Sagheer and Suriya died of dengue in the intensive and high dependency units of BBH on Wednesday, sources mentioned. A senior doctor working in BBH has also confirmed the death of the female patients suffering with dengue fever.

“The doctors had taken the blood samples of Mashal and sent for serology. In the report, the Immunoglobulin G was positive,” he said.

According to focal person of BBH, a total of 213 dengue suspected patients are being treated in the hospital by the doctors.

He said 113 patients were declared as dengue positive whereas 64 patients have been sent home after they recovered fully.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed faced wrath of public and attendants of patients in Holy Family Hospital (HFH) where he arrived to visit dengue wards and inquire about the health of dengue affected patients.

The administration of the hospital was in for a surprise when scores of people including the attendants of patients started chanting slogans “Go Niazi Go” and “Go Sheikh Go.”

The federal minister had to leave the premises of hospital by cutting short media talk.

According to details, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who is considered to be a close aide of PM Pakistan Imran Khan, reached at HFH in the noon and paid a visit to dengue wards where he interacted with the dengue patients. Upon his arrival, the minister was received by Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, Medical Superintendent (MS) HFH Dr Nasir and other senior and junior doctors.

The management of hospital was left red faced when the people gathered in the premises of hospital started agitation against Sheikh’s visit while terming it a halt in smooth process of health facilities being provided to dengue and other patients.

“Your Show has ended, Go Niazi Go” and “Go Sheikh Go” were the slogans being chanted by some charged attendants of the patients.

Sensing the sensitivity of the issue, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid left the hospital premises without completing his talk with media men.

Earlier, he offered the health authorities to declare his residence Lal Haveli and Farm House in Fateh Jhang as hospitals for dengue patients.

“Our patients are in critical condition in the dengue wards and the doctors were busy in according protocol to minster while leaving the patients unattended,” said Sabir Khan, an attendant. He added the government should provide adequate health facilities to dengue patients instead of sending ministers for photo session and selfies. “Our patients were being examined with full care by the doctors before arrival of Sheikh Rashid but they left the wards as the minister entered in the hospital,” said another group of people.

Similarly, the patients and their attendants had to suffer a lot when the administration of BBH barred their entry in the hospital during visit of Secretary Health Punjab Muhammad Usman and DC Rawalpindi.

The patients and their attendants registered their strong protest against the administration of BBH while chanting slogans against Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdr, the secretary health and DC. “This is not the new Pakistan for which we voted Imran Khan to power,” said a protestor while talking to media men. He said he had brought his ailing daughter for medical check up in the emergency department of hospital but the security guards and other staff of hospital were not allowing him to go to ED.