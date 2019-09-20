Share:

LAHORE - Director General Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen Thursday visited public sector hospitals to monitor anti-dengue measures. She reviewed arrangements in different wards and cleanliness work in these hospitals. She expressed reservations on the posting of nurses to daycare centres at Services Hospital. Speaking on the occasion, the DG Nursing said that all nursing superintendents in Punjab had been directed that discipline should be ensured at all costs in all hospitals. She said that patients should be looked after properly and cleanliness should be as per hygienic principles in all wards. The staff should be present in-time and no leniency would be tolerated in that regard, she added. The DG said that senior nurses should be posted rather than juniors for the office duties. She said that seniority must be kept in view in all sections and everyone should be given due right. A spokesman for health department said 1,869 dengue cases have been reported throughout the province so far, out of which 1,722 were in Rawalpindi and only 45 cases were reported in Lahore.