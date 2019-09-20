Share:

According to a report by The Hindu, the West Bengal BJP president says that the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal was "sitting idle and was waiting for Babul Supriyo to get killed".

Using strong language against university students, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that the Jadavpur University campus had become a hub for anti-nationals and communists, and that “our cadres” -- referring to student-wings of the RSS -- would conduct a Balakot-like surgical strike to destroy it.

The Jadavpur University in Kolkata earlier made news when student protesters attempted to obstruct the visit of Babul Supriyo, a BJP minister the students believed was an unacceptable presence on their campus. He had been invited to participate in a programme being conducted by a Hindu religious student group.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress government of “sitting idle till Union Minister Babul Supriyo got killed” in the institute on Thursday, Ghosh said he would ensure action is taken against the students involved.

“The Jadavpur University campus is a hub of anti-national and communist activities. This is not the first time that such an incident has happened there. Just like our security forces conducted surgical strike to destroy terror camps in Pakistan, our cadres would also carry out the same type of surgical strike to destroy anti-national hubs in JU campus,” Mr. Ghosh said while addressing a press conference.

West Bengal has historically maintained its own distinct tradition of politics: unlike north India, which has been closely contended by the BJP and the Indian Congress in recent decades, West Bengal has traditionally voted in left-leaning parties. Some of them have been explicitly communist, while some have only been friendly to socialistic values.

The BJP does not currently form the government in West Bengal, which is instead ruled by the centre-left Trinamool Congress. The current chief minister of West Bengal is Mamata Banerjee, whose party defeated the 34-year rule of the Communist Party of India in West Bengal by winning in 2011. She is the first woman to hold the office of chief minister in West Bengal.