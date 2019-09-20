Share:

LOS ANGELES (GN) - Brad Pitt says David Fincher’s cancelled ‘World War Z’ sequel was like nothing that has ‘’been seen before’’.

The 55-year-old actor played former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane in Marc Forster’s 2013 apocalyptic horror based on Max Brooks’ novel of the same name, and he had highs hopes for a follow-up with the ‘Social Network’ director at the helm.

Speaking to Collider about the project - which was cancelled in February months into pre-production after big delays - he said: ‘’Oh it was good, it was really good.

‘’It was cool! We had a really good story, a really strong story. The things he had planned for it just hadn’t been seen before. I’m sure he’ll get it out on something else.’’

The axed movie would have seen the ‘Fight Club’ pair reuniting two decades after the gritty film first hit the big screen, and Pitt is delighted to have made something with such longevity.

He added: ‘’It’s always been my goal to shoot for films that have legs, that have a chance of being around 10, 20 years later and still a have something to say. ‘’When I found films well after there release, and I still watch them and still love them, and if cinema is to last I hope it lasts in that way.’’