TORONTO - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s campaign moved to contain a growing scandal Thursday after a yearbook photo surfaced of him in brownface at a 2001 “Arabian Nights” costume party and two other similar incidents came to light. With the election a month away, he apologized and begged Canadians to forgive him. Time magazine published the photo on Wednesday, saying it was taken from the yearbook from the West Point Grey Academy, a private school in British Columbia where Trudeau worked as a teacher before entering politics. It shows the then-29-year-old Trudeau in a turban and robe with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck. Trudeau, who launched his re-election campaign a week ago, said he should have known better. “I’m pissed off at myself. I’m disappointed in myself,” he told reporters on his campaign plane. Trudeau is the latest in a string of politicians to get in trouble over racially offensive photos and actions from their younger days. The prime minister said it was not the first time he darkened his face. He said he once did it while performing a version of Harry Belafonte’s “Banana Boat Song (Day-O)” during a talent show. “I should have known better then, but I didn’t, and I am deeply sorry for it,” Trudeau said. “I’m going to ask Canadians to forgive me for what I did. I shouldn’t have done that. I take responsibility for it. It was a dumb thing to do.”