Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said the worst human tragedy of the century might happen in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as the Narendra Modi government was following the policy of stubbornness.

He said that food, medicines and other essential items were needed in Occupied Kashmir as people were dying but Indian government had been focusing on protection of cows only, said a statement issued here.

He said the right of life should not be snatched from Kashmiris, adding that India must end continuing curfew in occupied Kashmir; innocent citizens should be released and communication barriers should be removed immediately, he added.

The chief minister said that Kashmiris should be allowed to decide about their future as India was bound to give the right to self-determination to Kashmiris under the UN resolutions, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that if Narendra Modi had courage, he should dare hold a public gathering in Srinagar like Prime Minister Imran Khan, who successfully held a huge public meeting in Muzaffarabad. Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a clear message to the world that Pakistan stood with the Kashmiri people in every respect and they will never be left alone, he added. The coming generations would have to face the consequences of the seeds of fanaticism, sown by Narendra Modi in India, he added.