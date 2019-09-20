Share:

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar in Islamabad Friday.

While expressing satisfaction over the progress of CPEC projects the Chinese envoy hoped that bilateral partnership between the two friendly countries will further strengthen in the future.

Planning minister on the occasion has said that the ongoing phase of CPEC will bring about socio-economic benefits for the welfare of the people.

“The bilateral framework agreement has now entered into the second phase with a focus on poverty alleviation, agriculture and industrial cooperation,” he said, adding that the pace of CPEC projects was accelerated after the incumbent government came into power.

Minister noted that CPEC offers enormous potential to boost the national economy and reduce poverty. The Minister discussed future projects which

would be included under CPEC including petroleum and petrochemical plant, dams, refinery and gas pipeline.

During the meeting, various matters related to CPEC projects and holding of the next Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) which would be held in Islamabad in November came under discussion.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, and senior officials of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters relating to the maritime security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and regional security situation came under discussion.

The Naval Chief also highlighted the role of Pakistan Navy in maintaining maritime security of the region.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the role of the Pakistan Navy for regional peace and stability.

Earlier on September 19, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi had said that Pakistan Navy is fully capable and prepared to respond to any misadventure by the enemy.

“Modi government is a product of Hindutwa ideology of RSS and is likely to follow radical oppressive policies in occupied Kashmir which may lead

to a conflict with Pakistan to divert world attention from Kashmir,” said Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi while addressing a concluding ceremony

of Pakistan Navy’s war exercises “Shamsheer-e-Behr and Tarseel-e-Behr” in Karachi.

The Naval Chief said the geographical and political environment in the region had become much complicated after India’s illegal annexation of

occupied Kashmir, adding that India’s jingoistic attitude has posed a serious threat to peace in the region.