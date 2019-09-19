Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Commerce, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera said that the Ministry of Commerce in collaboration with Stella Jean, a leading Italian designer and UNIDO have launched an initiative to empower the women in Chitral, Gilgit, Hunza and Kalash. “Through this initiative, Stella Jean has incorporated embroidery done by ‘Chitral Women’s Handicrafts Center’ an NGO by the ‘Fortune Magazine’ under 30 fame Karishma Ali & in Gilgit-Baltistan through ‘Karigar’ a women empowerment initiative by AKDN” he added.

Secretary Commerce said that the spring/summer 2020 collection will be showcased at the Milan Fashion Week which is the most important annual international fashion event. He also said that the projection of Pakistan’s textile products on the world stage will create great awareness and market access for the women working in the mountainous areas of Pakistan.

This exemplary human cooperation has made possible the creation of a virtual ‘Laboratory of Nations’ in which traditional artisan skills of Pakistan, have joined and combined forces with those of Italy said secretary commerce. “Despite thousands of miles of distance, dozens of women have worked together, with the common goal of caring and preserving an endangered global culture heritage” he added.

To compliment the endeavor and provide Pakistan fashion industry a platform, Stella Jean has invited some of the top Pakistani fashion models to join international models on the runway showcasing her collection.

The Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and the Ambassador of Pakistan in Italy H.E Mr. Nadeem Riaz will be present at the event and meet with the leaders of the fashion/textile industry of Italy including the President of the Chamber of fashion and the President of YOOX.