Share:

Hafizabad - The city police Hafizabad, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sukheke, Pindi Bhattian Sadar and city and Kassesay have launched special crackdowns on criminals and have rounded up 25 outlaws. The police have seized four pistols, 140 grams chars, 17 litres liquor from their possession. The police also arrested proclaimed offenders including Amjad Ali, Faisal, Azmat Ali, Mohsin Ali, Babar and Mazhar who were wanted by the police in heinous crimes since long.