ISLAMABAD - Naseerullah Mehsud and Sohail Ahmed helped Diamond Cricket Club (DCC) in thrashing Muslim Gymkhana Cricket Club (MGCC) by 174 runs in their friendly match here at Diamond Cricket Ground (DCG) on Thursday. DCC won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted 300 runs for the loss of only four wickets with the help of opener Naseerullah and Sohail. Naseerullah scored 92 with eight boundaries and four sixes, while Sohail contributed 86 with eight fours and four sixes. MGCC was bundled out for 126 in 27.5 overs while chasing the 301-run target. Only Farhan was the notable batsman, as he scored fighting 52 with eight fours and two sixes. Spinner Shayan Sheikh captured three for 22 and Sardar grabbed three for 27. MGCC was on five-day tour of Islamabad to participate in the Defence Cup T20 Tournament. Islamabad Regional Cricket Association (IRCA) President Shakil Sheikh had arranged the 35-over match for the visiting team on the special request of Former Test umpire Mian Aslam.

Aslam graced the closing ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes among the players.