SHIKARPURSS - Shikarpur Assistant Commissioner Jawad Ahmed Larik visited the residence of boy, who died after bit by a stray dog, and met with his parents and finalised his findings, at village Mubarak Marfani, here on Thursday.

Larik said that the parents of deceased boy had complained that they were not provided ambulance by administration of Civil Hospital Shikarpur when who were trying to move their child to Larkana and such sort of complain had been submitted in the office of the Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur for further necessary action.

He said the deceased boy had been bitten by dog before Eid-ul-Azha and owing to passage of at least 40 days the infection had been spread in the body of victim boy and then he brought to Civil Hospital Shikarpur on the last stage and therefore he could not survive besides the whole country was facing shortage of anti rabies vaccination despite specified hospitals of Shikarpur including Civil Hospital, IHS hospital and Taluka Headquarter Hospital Khanpur.

Also, Shikarpur administration issued directions to concerned MC Shikarpur and other Chairmen to initiate dog killing campaign for the welfare of the people of Shikarpur, read the statement issued by Information Department Shikarpur.

It is worthwhile to mention here that a 10-year-old boy identified as Mir Hassan Marfani, hailing from a village of Shikarpur, who had been bitten by stray dog and died in Larkana soon after the death of boy concerned authorities faced severe backlash on social media owing to lack of anti rabies vaccination. The chief minister also took notice of the issues and sought detailed report from concerned authorities to confirm veracity of the incident.