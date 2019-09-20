Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two Supreme Court judges - Justice Manzoor Malik and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood – Thursday recused themselves from hearing the case regarding the appointment of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

Justice Maqbool Baqar referred the matter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for the constitution of a new bench. It is pertinent to mention here that Aam Log Ittehad Party had challenged the appointment of ECP members in Sindh High Court.

The case is pending before the Sindh High Court. The newly appointed Election Commission members had approached the Supreme Court for transfer of the case to Islamabad.