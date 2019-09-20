Share:

Lahore - A 75-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house in the limits of Wahdat Colony police on early Thursday. The deceased was identified by police as Shehnaz Bibi, a resident of Rahmanpura. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the incident. In Kahna police precincts, a 50-year-old man was killed while another wounded critically during gunfire. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Police said the incident took place near Sadhoki Village on Thursday. An official said that unidentified gunmen opened fire on two men. As a result, one of them died on the spot while the other was rushed to a hospital with bullet injuries. The attackers managed to escape from the crime scene. The deceased was identified by police as Bashir. The injured man identified as 40-year-old Qadir was admitted to hospital. The police were investigating the incident.