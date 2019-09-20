Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed anger over murder of three minors in Chunian and ordered the authorities to arrest the suspects as soon as possible.

The chief minister returned to Lahore in the wee hours after performing Umrah and summoned an emergency meeting at the airport. Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan briefed the session on development made in the case.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, chief secretary, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home), IGP, principal secretary to CM, information secretary and other officials.

Usman Buzdar rebuked the authorities while stating that such incidents occur due to the ineligibility of police which did not ensure timely release of the abducted children by not adopting latest ways of interrogation.

The intensity of the grief can only be realized by those who have lost their kids and it is my responsibility to provide justice to the affected families, the CM stressed.

Usman Buzdar maintained that suspension of police officials is not enough; they must be terminated for not performing their duties. The system of Special Branch needs to be strengthened further and emergency steps are required to improve police force, he affirmed.