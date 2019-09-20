Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, discussing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir with New Zealand’s envoy, stressed that New Zealand should utilise its influence on India to prevent it from disturbing peace of the entire region. Talking to New Zealand High Commissioner Hamish MacMaster who called on him at the Governor House, the Governor said that there has been an alarming increase in the incidents of torture and rapes in the occupied valley of Kashmir by Indian forces, according to a statement issued on Thursday. He said that the entire region had come to the brink of war with the brutality of India in the disputed valley of Kashmir. Imran Ismail said that the present government would continue to raise Kashmir issue at every international forum. “Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination. The whole nation is ready to fight for the cause of Kashmir till the last drop of blood.” New Zealand High Commissioner Hamish MacMaster, indicating strong support to Pakistan’s stance, said that it was important for all of us to resolve the Kashmir issue according to UN resolutions for ensuring peace in the region.

He said that life was at its peak in Karachi, where economic, social, cultural and other activities were in full swing and the foreign investors could take maximum benefit from it. Honorary Consul General Moin Foda was also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations, investment opportunities and other important matters in detail.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said that the government was ready to cooperate in resolving all legitimate problems of the traders.

Talking to a nine-member delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sindh (Sindh Traders Association) led by its Acting President Haji Javed Qureshi at the Governor House, he said that the traders were like the backbone of the national economy and the government intended to put minimum burden on the traders in terms of taxes so that they can play their effective and positive role in serving the country more vigorously, according to a statement. During the meeting, the traders shared their reservations over tax collection laws by the federal government.

The delegation members said that the payment of tax was a national duty of all, but the new tax policy had added to the problems of the traders. In this regard, business-friendly laws should be enacted so that the country could get better tax revenue.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to address the concerns of traders telephoned the FBR Chairman and urged him to cooperate with businessmen in every possible way and ensure that their concerns would be removed soon. The delegation of businessmen appreciated the efforts of the police and law enforcement agencies in restoration of peace.

On the occasion, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was presented traditional Sindhi Cap and Ajark by Acting President of the Association, Haji Javed Qureshi.

The other members of delegation included Kashif Sabirani, Haji Abdul Majeed Memon, Sheikh Furqan, Abdul Rehman Khan, Ehtisham Javed, Saeed Ahmed Rathore, Ijaz Khan and Saleem Rajput.