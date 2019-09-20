e-Paper
Friday | September 20, 2019
Latest
11:22 PM | September 19, 2019
'All-out war', says Iranian FM in case of any military strike on Iran
11:06 PM | September 19, 2019
PPP will not shy away from facing false cases: Nasir Hussain Shah
9:31 PM | September 19, 2019
Supreme Court inaugurates website and Research Center
7:44 PM | September 19, 2019
Marvel cancels Ant-Man, studio receives backlash from fans
7:12 PM | September 19, 2019
Jennifer Aniston had to lose 30 pounds for 'Friends' role
7:05 PM | September 19, 2019
Solving environmental challenges for future
5:53 PM | September 19, 2019
Chinese firm wins highest UN environment award
5:31 PM | September 19, 2019
US fails to issue visas for Iranian delegation to UNGA
5:20 PM | September 19, 2019
BJP leader faces student protest at Indian university
5:07 PM | September 19, 2019
Kashmir to be discussed in PM's Saudi visit
3:38 PM | September 19, 2019
Opposition demands NA speaker issue production orders of arrested parliamentarians
3:30 PM | September 19, 2019
Iran demands proof of involvement in attack on Saudi Arabia's oil plants
3:18 PM | September 19, 2019
One fifth of UK companies ready for no-deal Brexit
2:27 PM | September 19, 2019
US drone strike kills scores of Afghan civilians
1:54 PM | September 19, 2019
Shahid Afridi praises Indian skipper Virat Kohli, calls him 'great player'
1:54 PM | September 19, 2019
Dengue outbreak continues to spread across country
1:27 PM | September 19, 2019
Netanyahu urges his rival Gantz to join him in broad unity government
12:27 PM | September 19, 2019
Khursheed Shah granted 2-day transit remand in assets beyond means case
12:03 PM | September 19, 2019
Pompeo, Saudi crown prince discuss oil attack in Riyadh
11:15 AM | September 19, 2019
Court orders to indict Zardari, Talpur in fake accounts case on Oct 4
GOVT CAN'T PROTECT US
CRIMINALS ARE MORE POWERFULL THAN THE GOVT !
RELATED NEWS
September 20, 2019
Capital govt hospitals facing influx of dengue patients
September 20, 2019
Traders’ wellbeing govt’s top priority
September 20, 2019
Govt facilitating investments: Alvi
September 19, 2019
Govt committed to controlling population growth: Alvi
Top Stories
11:09 AM | September 19, 2019
IHC orders to restore Mushtaq Sukhera as Federal Tax Ombudsman
10:41 AM | September 19, 2019
UN chief Guterres offers to mediate Kashmir issue
2:44 PM | September 18, 2019
FM Qureshi urges all political parties to show unity on Kashmir issue
11:34 AM | September 18, 2019
PM Khan to open Torkham border today
