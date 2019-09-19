Share:

ISLAMABAD - While lauding the investment by Japanese firm Morinaga Milk Industry Co, President Dr Arif Alvi said on Thursday that Pakistan has adopted a very liberal and investment-friendly policy, which is free from restrictions on remitting capital, profits and dividends. Talking to President, Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Limited, Japan, Michio Miyahara here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he appreciated Morinaga Japan for its investment of Rs5.1 billion by setting up a manufacturing facility in collaboration ICI Pakistan to meet the nutritional needs of local as well as regional markets. The President said this investment would help in diversifying Japanese investment and would encourage other Japanese companies to invest in Pakistan.

He underlined that the investment policy of Pakistan had been designed to provide a comprehensive framework for creating conducive business environment for the attraction of foreign direct investment. The President highlighted that in order to ensure favourable business climate for investors, Ease of Doing Business Reforms are also underway.