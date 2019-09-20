Share:

The MET Office on Friday forecast that a mild heat wave is likely to affect Karachi from today(Saturday) to September 24.

The Met Office warned that the maximum temperature was likely to remain in the range of 38 to 40 degrees centigrade with surface wind expected to blow from Northeast during the period.

Last year, a heatwave killed 65 people in Karachi in three days when it coincided with power outages and the holy month of Ramzan.

In June 2015, a heat wave had killed more than 400 people in the metropolis .